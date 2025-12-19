Avatar Fire and Ash box office day 1 (updated live): James Cameron film crosses 15 crore, much below The Way of Water

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection: The expectations are high on the third instalment of the Avatar franchise from James Cameron. Unfortunately, the film has received mostly negative reviews from critics upon release, although many fans have opined that it demands a big-screen experience. In the midst of this, how has the film performed in India? Let us take a closer look. (Also read: Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews: James Cameron film called ‘hunk of nonsense’ by critics, debuts with lowest RT score) Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the franchise following Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

Avatar Fire and Ash box office opening day

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has managed to collect ₹ 15.67 crore by 9 PM on Friday, in India. It is a fine figure, but Avatar Fire and Ash has a tough record to break, given that the previous instalment, Avatar The Way of Water, collected ₹48.75 crore in India on its opening day. Avatar Fire and Ash is expected to take box office collections to ₹20 crore by the end of its opening day.

About the film

Avatar: Fire and Ash is James Cameron’s third film in the franchise after Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri te Tskaha Mo'at'ite, respectively. Avatar 3 had its world premiere at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, US, on December 1.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “There are breathtaking visuals, some of which are unlike anything seen in cinema. There is a vast canvas on which Cameron lets his creativity loose. But that is just it. All that is hollow, not complemented by any emotional depth. The characters feel 2D, the dialogue cringe, and the beats so repetitive that you can already predict the plots of Avatars 4 and 5. This is Hollywood blockbuster, assembly line edition, with as much emotional range as a ChatGPT response.”