Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Avatar Fire and Ash box office day 1 (updated live): James Cameron film crosses 15 crore, much below The Way of Water

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 09:17 pm IST

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 1: James Cameron's much-hyped Avatar 3 stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection: The expectations are high on the third instalment of the Avatar franchise from James Cameron. Unfortunately, the film has received mostly negative reviews from critics upon release, although many fans have opined that it demands a big-screen experience. In the midst of this, how has the film performed in India? Let us take a closer look. (Also read: Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews: James Cameron film called ‘hunk of nonsense’ by critics, debuts with lowest RT score)

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the franchise following Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).
Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the franchise following Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

Avatar Fire and Ash box office opening day

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has managed to collect 15.67 crore by 9 PM on Friday, in India. It is a fine figure, but Avatar Fire and Ash has a tough record to break, given that the previous instalment, Avatar The Way of Water, collected 48.75 crore in India on its opening day. Avatar Fire and Ash is expected to take box office collections to 20 crore by the end of its opening day.

About the film

Avatar: Fire and Ash is James Cameron’s third film in the franchise after Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri te Tskaha Mo'at'ite, respectively. Avatar 3 had its world premiere at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, US, on December 1.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “There are breathtaking visuals, some of which are unlike anything seen in cinema. There is a vast canvas on which Cameron lets his creativity loose. But that is just it. All that is hollow, not complemented by any emotional depth. The characters feel 2D, the dialogue cringe, and the beats so repetitive that you can already predict the plots of Avatars 4 and 5. This is Hollywood blockbuster, assembly line edition, with as much emotional range as a ChatGPT response.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Avatar Fire and Ash box office day 1 (updated live): James Cameron film crosses 15 crore, much below The Way of Water
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On