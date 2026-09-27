Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 3: Marvel re-release scores a big opening weekend at 22 crore

Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 3: Indian fans rushed to theatres to catch the re-release of Avengers Endgame after seven years, as they wait for the upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday. The film is a slightly edited version of the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which earned over $2.7 billion worldwide, including over ₹400 crore in India. Let us take a look at how the film performed in India in its opening weekend. (Also read: Avengers Endgame Encore sells 7300 tickets sold in 24 hours, Marvel film aims for biggest re-release opening in India)

Avengers Endgame Encore box office report

Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 3: Thanos, voiced by Josh Brolin, in a scene from Avengers: Endgame. (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP) (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Avengers Endgame Encore has managed to collect ₹7.55 crore. It is almost the same haul as its previous day, which was at ₹7.65 crore. This shows that the Marvel re-release has been able to hold ground despite several new releases in India. Ardent fans of Marvel has made sure that the re-release scored a big opening weekend. The total box office collection after three days now stands at ₹22.45 crore.

The Sunday haul of Avengers Endgame Encore is higher than that of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar re-release in 2025. As per Sacnilk, the acclaimed film had earned ₹4.00 crore gross on its third day (Sunday) at the Indian box office.

About Avengers Doomsday

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Avengers Endgame Encore is a special limited theatrical re-release of Marvel Studios' 2019 blockbuster. The re-release arrives with four minutes of bonus footage, a new post-credits scene, and an exclusive sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming tentpole. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avengers Endgame Encore is a special limited theatrical re-release of Marvel Studios' 2019 blockbuster. The re-release arrives with four minutes of bonus footage, a new post-credits scene, and an exclusive sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming tentpole. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe for a battle that could determine the fate of the multiverse.

Marvel Studios announced Robert Downey Jr’s Victor Von Doom in the spotlight with a special look at Avengers: Doomsday, unveiled during an action-packed showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney fan event. The footage was introduced on stage by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Robert, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame centres on the surviving Avengers as they come together to reverse the devastation caused by Thanos, who wiped out half of all life in the universe. The heroes embark on a final mission to restore what was lost and reunite with their loved ones. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the film was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and produced by Kevin Feige. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.