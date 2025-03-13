Ayo Edebiri slams 'fascist' Elon Musk after his fake news of her replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates gets her death threats

The Bear actor Ayo Edebiri has slammed billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk for his tweet that seemed to perpetuate false narratives about her being cast in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Ayo said that she received 'insane death threats' due to the amplification of fake news by Musk. (Also read: Henry Cavill to replace Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?) Ayo Ebediri took on Elon Musk in her latest Instagram Story.

Ayo Ebediri slams Elon Musk

A rightwing account on Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) had shared an unverified news about Ayo Edebiri replacing Johnny Depp in a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Musk retweeted the post, writing, "Disney sucks."

Ayo shared Musk's tweet this week on Instagram Stories and called him a 'fascist' and an 'idiot' for propagating fake news and putting her in the crosshairs while doing that. “Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man. LMAO. So not only is he double s**g h**l-ing [sieg heil-ing] fascist, he’s an idiot but anyway.”

Ayo Ebediri shared Musk's tweet on Instagram Stories.

The rumour had not been carried by any mainstream Hollywood outlet or substantiated by any credible news source.

About the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot

The Pirates of the Caribbean series saw five films, all starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. The films earned over $5 billion at the global box office. A sixth film was canned after Depp's legal troubles with ex-wife Amber Heard. The series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed in 2024 that a reboot was on the cards. But no details of cast or crew have been shared yet.