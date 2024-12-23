Henry Cavill to replace Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most iconic roles played by Johnny Depp on the big screen. However, the actor bid adieu to the character after the highly publicised fallout between the veteran actor and Disney over the franchise. The rumours are now swirling that Henry Cavill could be the next actor to take the helm as Sparrow. With Johnny Depp's future as Jack Sparrow uncertain, Henry Cavill is emerging as a potential successor.(@henrycavill/Instagram, @johnnydepp/Instagram)

With Depp's future in the franchise uncertain, Cavill, known for his roles in Superman and The Witcher, has emerged as a potential successor to the iconic pirate role.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian drops Santa Baby cover music video produced by Travis Barker, fans call it ‘unsettling’: Watch

Henry Cavill as the new Captain Jack Sparrow?

Disney kicked Depp out of the franchise after Amber Heard accused the actor of abusing her. It seems the actor is staying true to his words as the actor may not return even if Disney offers millions to him.

As the studio looks to breathe new life into the series, Cavill’s name has started to gain traction among fans, especially because of a video. Fans believe that the 41-year-old actor would be the perfect person to play the character, particularly because of a clip circulating on social media.

A scene from Millie Bobby Brown starring Enola Holmes 2 has fans convinced that Cavill could easily be the next Jack Sparrow. The video shows the Superman actor drunk and the way he walks and talks with his groggy-hoarse voice reminds fans of the famous pirate. Some also claimed that at some point their voice sounded familiar too, as reported by FandomWire.

Cavill's upcoming project

On the other hand, Cavill seems incredibly excited about his upcoming project Warhammer 40,000, which has quickly become a major focus for the actor. Taking to Instagram, he shared an update with his fans, expressing his enthusiasm for the iconic adaptation and giving a glimpse into what’s in store. Known for his passion for the Warhammer universe, Cavill’s involvement in the project has sparked widespread anticipation among the fans, as reported by FandomWire.