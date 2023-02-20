BAFTA Awards 2023 full list of winners: From Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett, here's who won what

The 76th British Academy Film Awards, known as the BAFTAs took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Sunday. Hosted by actor Richard E Grant, the star-studded ceremony saw the German ant-war film All Quiet on the Western Front winning seven awards, including the two big wins awards, Best Film and Best Director. India's All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen was nominated in the Best Documentary category, which went to Daniel Roher's Navalny. (Also read: Shaunak Sen on Oscar nod for All That Breathes: It brings confidence to keep soldiering on)

Here are the complete list of winners:

Best Film – All Quiet on the Western Front

Leading Actress – Cate Blanchett, Tar

Leading Actor – Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Director – Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Casting – Elvis

Best Cinematography – All Quiet on the Western Front

Adapted Screenplay – All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Editing – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers

Cinematography – All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

Best Documentary – Navalny (Daniel Roher)

EE Bafta Rising Star Award – Emma Mackey

Film Not In The English Language – All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Costume Design – Catherine Martin, Elvis

British Short Film – An Irish Goodbye

Make up & Hair – Elvis; Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Production design – Babylon; Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

Sound – All Quiet On The Western Front; Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Original Score – All Quiet On The Western Front; Volker Bertelmann

Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.