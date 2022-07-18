Bar sells 'Johnny Depp shots' for male customers feeling 'unsafe or scared'

A picture of a bar's signboard is being shared on social media, in which a drink is named after actor Johnny Depp. A customer in the bar can discreetly order the 'Johnny Depp shot' if they are ‘feeling unsafe or scared’. Last month, Johnny won a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Also Read: 'Amber Heard is a gold digger, I've known Johnny Depp for years': Iron Man 2 actor Mickey Rourke

A drink at the bar has been named after Johnny Depp to help men in distressed. "Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot," the sign reads. It also lists three types of shots available- Neat, On The Rocks, and With Lime. When a customer orders a ‘Neat Johnny Depp shot', he will get safely escorted out of the bar with an employee. The other two variants, ’On The Rocks' and ‘With Lime’ will prompt the staff to either call a cab or call the police.

A bar sign with ‘Johnny Depp shots’.

One fan commented, “Absolutely amazing! Abuse is not gender related.” Another one said, “This is the right step to take.” While one called it an “amazing initiative,” another one called it “unnecessary as they can directly go to the police to report.”

Johnny and Amber Heard got married in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015, after dating for several years. Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny on May 23, 2016, and secured a temporary restraining order against him. She said Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and that it happened most often, while he was high on drugs or alcohol.

Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million claiming she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018. She counter-sued him for $100 million. Both the actors had alleged that the other person abused them throughout their short-lived marriage from 2015-17. Johnny had lost a previous libel case in the UK he had filed against the tabloid The Sun, which called him a “wife-beater”. In that case, the judge had ruled there was sufficient evidence to back up the allegation.

