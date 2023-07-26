Barbie box office day 5 collection: Film continues to do well, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer does much better in India

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie are competing at the Indian box office. While Barbie is outperforming Oppenheimer worldwide, the latter is doing better at the Indian box office, as per the latest figures by Sacnilk.com. Both films released on Friday, and have broken several box office records worldwide ever since. On Tuesday, Oppenheimer once again outperformed Barbie, earning more than its double in India. Also read: Barbenheimer breaks several box office records in US and worldwide

Barbie box office

Margot Robbie in Barbie (left) and Cillian Murphy in a still from Oppenheimer.

On day five of its release, Barbie earned ₹2.30 crore nett in India as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The Margot Robbie-starrer had made around ₹2.5 crore nett on day 4. As per the report, Barbie had opened at ₹5 crore nett in India, and showed growth on Saturday with a collection of ₹6.5 crore. It further rose to ₹7.15 crore on Sunday, but collected less than half of it, ₹2.5 crore, on Monday. The film's total now stands at an estimated ₹23.45 crore nett.

In comparison, worldwide, the film broke yet another box office record this week. Barbie grossed $26.2 million in North America on day 4, as per a recent Variety report, the biggest Monday ever for Warner Bros., beating Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight’s 15-year record.

Oppenheimer box office

Oppenheimer had performed well on its first four days at the box office and earned ₹55.75 crore nett in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Oppenheimer earned ₹6.25 crore nett (early estimates) in India on its fifth day in all languages. Oppenheimer had earned more on day 4 – ₹7 crore nett in India in all languages. The film's total box office collection in India in five days now stands at about ₹62 crore nett.

Oppenheimer and Barbie box office records

Since its release on July 21, Barbie broke several box office records, including the largest opening of 2023. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer had the biggest global opening for a biopic. Barbenheimer – Barbie and Oppenheimer together – grossed more than $511 million worldwide and $235.5 million in the US over the first weekend, as per latest figures.

As per Deadline, Barbie has already surpassed the lifetime grosses of many other female-led movies, including Ocean’s 8 ($297.7 million), Bird of Prey ($205.3 million) and Little Women ($218.8 million). It also holds the record for the largest opening for a female-directed film in the US, outstripping Captain Marvel's $153.4 million. The film also has the largest grossing day of 2023, $70.8 million.

Oppenheimer marked Christopher Nolan’s third-highest-grossing opening weekend ever, both global and in the US, after The Dark Knight Rises, $249 million and $161 million, respectively, and The Dark Knight, at $198 million and $158 million respectively. It is reportedly also the biggest non-superhero Christopher Nolan opening weekend in 55 markets, including the UK and Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil, as well as the biggest opening day for a Christopher Nolan film in 33 markets, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Netherlands, Argentina and Belgium.

