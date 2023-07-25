Barbie box office day 4 collection: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling film drops to 2.5 crore on Monday

Barbie box office: The Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively slowed down on its first Monday. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the film dropped to around ₹2.5 crore on day 4, as per early estimates. Also read: Juhi Parmar pens open letter to Barbie for ‘inappropriate language, sexual connotations,' internet says she's ignorant Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (right) in a still from Barbie.

Barbie released alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which is on an entirely different subject - a dark biopic of the father of the atomic bomb. Barbie is the first ever live-action Barbie film that brings the famous fashion doll alive on screen. The film follows Barbie and Ken on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis. The film also features an ensemble cast that includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Barbie collection

As per Sacnilk.com, Barbie had opened at ₹5 crore and showed growth of about 30 percent on Saturday with a collection of ₹6.5 crore. It further rose to ₹7.15 crore on Sunday but fell to just ₹2.5 crore on Monday. The film now stands at an estimated total of ₹21.15 crore.

Barbenheimer is a success

The simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer became a global trend named Barbenheimer as both the movies continue to make records at the box office.

Richard Gelfond, IMAX chief executive, said, “I’ve always joked that if there’s a tornado movie that works that the next year there will be three tornado movies. There’s an internal prejudice to doing what works. I’m hopeful that these movies were original by noted filmmakers will convince studios to lean into that direction rather than doing what’s safe. The numbers don’t lie."

According to AP, in the wake of Barbenheimer, many are hoping Hollywood will draw a lesson other than greenlighting more toy adaptations and the inevitable Barbie sequel.

Clare Binns, managing director of indie distributor Picturehouse, wrote on Twitter, “Everyone came out this weekend for two ORIGINAL, smart, quality movies. It’s what audiences want. Reboots, superheroes and films with bloated budgets that often cover a lack of ideas -- time to take stock. No algorithms this weekend.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON