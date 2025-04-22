Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal are ‘still best buds’ despite Ellie, Joel's strained relationship in The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey gushed over their friendship with Pedro Pascal in a recent interview with Buzzfeed. While discussing the shift in Ellie and Joel's dynamic in The Last of Us, the 21-year-old assured that they and their co-star are “still best buds.” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: (L-R) Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal attend the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO original series "The Last of Us" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theater on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Bella Ramsey gushes over Pedro Pascal, says they're ‘still best buds’ despite Ellie, Joel's feud

The interview, which was posted on YouTube on Monday, saw Ramsey answering several questions about the hit drama show while playing with adorable puppies. When asked about what it was like filming with Pascal amid Ellie and Joel's strained relationship, they confessed that it was “kind of sad.”

However, “Bella and Pedro's dynamic didn't shift,” the Game of Thrones star noted. “There's a five-year difference,” they said of Ellie and Joel, adding, “They are definitely not the best of friends anymore, and you sort of get to see why over the course of the [second] season.”

Ramsey continued to say, “Yeah, it's kind of sad not being best buds with Joel. But thankfully me and Pedro are still best buds.” “It is weird. [In] Season one, he was the anchor point for me. Even on set. Like.. it was just like to have someone there consistently all the time was really nice.”

They also spoke about a The Last of Us Season 1 scene that they could not film without laughing. The scene in question was Joel, Tess, played by Anna Torv, and Ellie's first meeting.

“There was one line that Anna could not get out right,” Ramsey recalled, adding, “Once you laugh at something and once something becomes funny, it is then funnier every single time.”

When asked about getting Ellie's American accent down, they confessed, “Some words are really tricky.” Ramsey went on to say, “There's still some things that are really hard to say - ‘away’ - is one that I have to ADR often.”