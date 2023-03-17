Ben Affleck will never direct a DC movie under James Gunn: 'Absolutely not'

Ben Affleck is breaking his silence on the speculations that he will be directing the next movie for DC Studios. In a new interview, Ben is squashing all rumours that he will be directing, and starring in a Batman film, and revealed that he has no interest in helming a superhero feature, especially under new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. (Also read: James Gunn says Ben Affleck could direct next DC film: 'Met with Ben yesterday...')

Recently James Gunn had said on his Twitter that Ben could come in to direct a new film, and said: “Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wanted to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project.” Ben has directed several films in the past, including Live By Night (2016) and Argo (2012). Earlier, Ben had also planned to helm the standalone Batman movie, one where he wanted to focus on building up the world's greatest detective aspect of The Batman. Unfortunately he couldn't narrow it down on a good script and passed on the baton to director Matt Reeves.

In his recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Ben was asked whether he would direct a superhero movie for the studio. He said in response: “I would not direct something for the [James] Gunn DC. Absolutely not. I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job. I just wouldn’t want to go in and direct in the way they’re doing that. I’m not interested in that.”

As far as the DC characters are concerned, a new Superman movie is scheduled for release in 2025. It will be written by James Gunn and focus on a much younger version of the Superman, titled Superman: Legacy. James Gunn and Peter Safran are also working on a film titled Supergirl: World of Tomorrow and a new Batman and Robin movie, titled The Brave and the Bold, to include in the new slate of the DC Universe.

