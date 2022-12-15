James Gunn says Ben Affleck could direct next DC film: 'Met with Ben yesterday...'

DC fans seem to have woken up to a frenzy of escalating news about the future of their favourite characters after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads. After Henry Cavill announced that he will not be reprising his role as Superman in the Man of Steel follow-up that will be written by James Gunn, now a potential name for the director has come up in the form of Ben Affleck. (Also read: Henry Cavill shares note as DC cancels Superman's return after Wonder Woman 3)

“Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wanted to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project.” said James Gunn in response to a Twitter fan asking whether the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star could be the director. The Academy Award-winner has directed several films in the past, including Live By Night (2016) and Argo (2012). Earlier, Ben had also planned to helm the standalone Batman movie, one where he wanted to focus on building up the world's greatest detective aspect of The Batman. Unfortunately he couldn't narrow it down on a good script and passed on the baton to director Matt Reeves.

Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project. https://t.co/Haz1APdlVN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Although Henry Cavill is out of the project, this news comes after the revelation that the Superman film is still underway. James Gunn commented on the same in a series of Twitter saying, “Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year... Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life. so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Henry was last seen as Superman in DC's latest release, Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam. He featured in a post credit scene for the movie, leaving fans excited for more Superman appearances in the future. Recently, DC also cancelled the third instalment of the Wonder Woman movies by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot.

