Benedict Cumberbatch shows off ripped physique in BTS pic from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel's next film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set for release this summer and the countdown has well and truly begun. A new image that has surfaced online purportedly shows the film's lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch bulking up in the gym, giving a never-seen-before look at his physique.

It's no secret that superhero films are physically demanding. Actors like Chris Hemsworth and Henry Cavill have worked for months at end to build physiques impressive enough to portray superheroes on screen. However, given Doctor Strange's different appearance and USP, one does not expect Benedict to flaunt six-packs and a beefed up body.

But that is exactly what's on display in a picture seemingly from the sets of the Multiverse in madness. The picture, shared by several fan clubs on Twitter and Instagram, is captioned, "A leaked photo of Benedict Cumberbatch's behind the scenes trainings for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!" It shows Benedict shirtless curling dumbbells, showing off his bulked up physique.

While some fans have expressed doubts over the picture's authenticity given that Benedict isn't sporting his regular goatee that he does in the MCU, others have clarified that previous set pictures have also shown the actor without facial hair.

In 2016, while filming the first Doctor Strange film, Benedict had spoken to the British newspaper The Sun about the physical demands of the role. "It was very, very physically demanding. Not just getting all hench, as they say in Wales, the buffness you need for the superhero stuff. But also just day-to-day fitness and the stamina to do 14-15 hour days with very little turnaround and very little sleep and a baby at home and all the rest of it," he said.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Benedict's character trying to deal with the fallout of his multiverse-fracturing botched spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Sam Raimi film also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez. The final reshoots of the film wrapped up last week. It releases in theatres on May 22.

