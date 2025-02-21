Bianca Censori accused of sending ‘bizarre’ text messages to ex-Yeezy staffer

Bianca Censori has been accused of sending “bizarre” text messages that were allegedly racist and sexually graphic to an ex-Yeezy employee, Page Six reported. In a bombshell interview titled “YEEZY CONFIDENTIAL PT. 1,” Pierre-Louis Auvray, a former senior designer at Yeezy, told journalist Louis Pisano that Kanye West's wife made “inappropriate” design requests and sent him “graphic porn.” Bianca Censori accused of sending 'bizarre' messages to former Yeezy employee(Photos: Instagram)

Auvray, who worked at Yeezy from 2019 to 2021, opened up on the difficulties he faced while working at the Gold Digger rapper's company, which grew “darker” after Censori was hired as an architect in 2021. He alleged that the Australian model “began sending disturbing and inappropriate messages asking him to create lewd and racist images,” per the interview.

“She sent things like an image of Edward Scissorhands renamed ‘Edward N*****hands’ and graphic porn,” Auvray said of Censori, who tied the knot with West in 2022. The Yeezy staffer also provided Pisano with the screenshots of her “bizarre” messages. “It was just bizarre, but at the time, I didn’t know what to make of it,” Auvray added.

The former Yeezy employee further revealed the company's toxic work environment, detailing how staffers were hired and fired on a favouritism basis. Auvray claimed that West once asked him to design “Pete Davidson has AIDS,” “Pete Davidson hates black people,” and “Pete Davidson destroys families” shirts.

“I had to fight because I didn't want to do it,” Auvray said, adding, “But there was pressure from five people in the group chat who would dip in and out, like Bianca, and I was like, ‘No, I’m not doing this.’” He further revealed that an unnamed staffer close to Censori told him that she once chillingly told guests at a house party in the Hills, “I’m going to cancel Kanye West.”