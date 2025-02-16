Pete Davidson cheers for ex-fiancee Ariana Grande, wants her to win Oscar for Wicked: 'I hope she takes the gold'

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson cheered for ex-fiancee Ariana Grande this awards season and said that he would like to see her win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. He talked about his previous relationship with Ariana Grande, whom he had been with and even engaged to for four months in 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Also Read | Pete Davidson reveals he spent $200k to remove his 200 tattoos, calls process ‘horrible’) Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande dated in 2018.

"When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we're not in the same circles, it's all love," he said. He then added that he would like to see her win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, for which she's nominated for playing Glinda in Jon M Chu's Wicked.

"I hope she wins the Oscar; I hope she takes the gold," said Pete, adding, "I've had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women, and when it's ended, it's been cool," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Following their breakup in October 2018, Pete dated Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley, Kim Kardashian, Chase Sui Wonders, and Madelyn Cline. Meanwhile, Grande married Dalton Gomez in 2021, and the couple split in 2024. She's currently dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

The King of Staten Island star shared that getting so much attention from the high-profile women he's dated has been "humiliating" and "upsetting," as per the outlet.

"Everyone is dating everyone, and it's Hollywood. Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keough. But because I'm ugly, they wrote about me," he continued. "I was harassed for like five years, and it made my life a living hell."

While Pete and Ariana were together, she wrote the track Pete Davidson off her album Sweetener. A month after they ended their relationship, the Grammy-winner mentioned him along with her other exes in the hit song "thank u, next," according to The Hollywood Reporter.