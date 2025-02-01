Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pete Davidson reveals he spent $200k to remove his 200 tattoos, calls process ‘horrible’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 01, 2025 09:59 PM IST

Pete Davidson revealed that the process of removing a tattoo is “worse” than getting inked.

Pete Davidson is opening up on his “horrible” tattoo removal process. During his Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian explained his “years-long” journey of removing his 200 tattoos. The 31-year-old's sobriety motivated him to undergo laser tattoo removal, on which he has spent $200,000, a source told People.

Pete Davidson gets candid about his 'horrible' 'years-long' journey of removing 200 tattoos(Today)
Pete Davidson gets candid about his 'horrible' 'years-long' journey of removing 200 tattoos(Today)

Pete Davidson gets candid about his ‘years-long’ tattoo removal process

The Saturday Night Live alum revealed that the process of removing a tattoo is “worse” than getting inked. “It's horrible,” he said as he explained how the procedure involves “burning off” the tattoos.

“They've got to burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks. And you can't get in the sunlight, and you've got to do it, like, 12 more times,” Davidson said.

Davidson, who is currently on a press tour for his new animated film, Dog Man, also discussed the laser tattoo removal process during Friday's episode of Today alongside hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin.

“It’s pretty terrible, so if anybody out there is watching and thinking about getting a tattoo, make sure you really want to get it,” he said before pulling up his sleeve to show his healed forearm sans tattoos. “It's pretty gone,” he added.

Recalling what drove him to undergo the process, Davidson said, “I got sober and I saw myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘Nah. Who that?' I was like, 'I got to change it up a little bit.'”

A source told People that the comedian “just woke up one day and wanted them gone, and it’s been a years-long process.” Noting that the process marks a fresh start for him, the source revealed that Davidson “has been sober since September, and gained twenty pounds.”

“Things are going really well for him,” the insider went on, adding, “Things are heading in the right direction, and he’s receiving excellent reviews for the movie.'”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On