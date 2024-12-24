Tom Hanks' shaky appearance on Saturday Night Live sparks health concerns: ‘Is he okay?’

Tom Hanks' recent appearance on Saturday Night Live has sparked concern among his fans. The actor appeared somewhat unsteady during his stint on the show. Also read: Tom Hanks blasts movie critics in profane rant: 'Let me tell you something about these...' Tom Hanks appeared on the show to support host Martin Short alongside stars Scarlett Johansson, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Wiig and John Mulaney.

Shaky appearance

The actor, 68, joined the show during the Five-Timers Club segment to support host Martin Short along with a slew of guest stars including Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, and John Mulaney. During the segment, fans noted the Forrest Gump actor's trembling hands.

In the skit, he was joined by Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, John Mulaney and Alec Baldwin. The group was seen throwing an induction ceremony for Martin.

During the sketch, SNL cast member Bowen Yang brought out a tray of cocktails. As Tom picks up one of the drinks to hand to Martin, who’s standing beside Tina, he quips: “May I offer you our signature cocktail, the Marty Tina”. While holding the drink, Hanks’ hand appears visibly shaky.

Fans worried

This concerned his fans who got worried about his health. They took to social media to express their view. One wrote, “Did anyone notice Tom Hanks’ hands shaking unnaturally in this sketch?”, while another shared, “I also noticed it!!! And now I am concerned.”

“Tom Hanks was just on SNL and he looked ROUGH and I noticed his hands now have the same shake that Bill Clinton has acquired,” one user wrote.

One comment read, “He was on The Graham Norton show a while back and I noticed it there too…"

However, one tried to calm down the fans attributing it to age. The comment read, "Considering he's almost 70! Yeah older people hands tends to shake a little."

In the past

It's not the first time that fans have expressed worry over the actor’s health. Tom was also spotted shaking in 2022 during a promotional appearance for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie. His hand trembled while holding a microphone, which he tried to manage by using his other hand. However, the actor has not yet reacted to the health scare.