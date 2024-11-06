Tom Hanks blasts movie critics in profane rant: 'Let me tell you something about these...'

Tom Hanks shocked the fans and the industry when he went on a rather profane rant about movie critics recently. The Oscar winner appeared on talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, where he didn't mince his words while talking about the perceived hypocrisy of a critic about one of his films. (Also read: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha 'should be celebrated', says Tom Hanks) Tom Hanks recently gave his assessment of movie critics

Tom Hanks on movie critics

During the podcast, when talking about the changing perceptions on films, Tom Hanks caught Conan off guard when he said, "Let me tell you something about these c***suckers who write about movies. Can I say that?" The host laughed and made a joke after which Tom continued. He spoke about his 1996 film That Thing You Do, which was not well received upon release but is now considered a cult classic. "Somebody who wrote about it is, 'Tom Hanks has to stop hanging around with veterans of TV, because this is just like shot on TV and it's not much of anything,'" Tom said, referring to a critic's opinion of the film.

He then added that now, years later, the critic has changed their tune. "That same person then wrote about the cult classic That Thing You Do! Same exact person. They said, 'All you need is 20 years between now and then, and it ends up speaking some words,'" Tom added with a laugh.

Fans react

People were divided about Tom Hanks not mincing his words in his assessment of movie critics. One commented, "He's not wrong because of them people can't watch movies for their own opinion anymore." Another added, "Tom hanks is great didn’t need a party." However, many others were less than impressed. "Tom should keep his mouth shut," wrote one in the comment section of an Instagram post of the exchange.