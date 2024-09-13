Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Here: Tom Hanks' reunion with Forrest Gump team to hit Indian screens on Nov 8

PTI |
Sep 13, 2024 04:02 PM IST

Tom Hanks' Here explores the intertwined story of multiple families and a special place they call home. The story travels through generations.

Here, an upcoming movie from the Oscar-winning team of filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, will be released in India on November 8. The drama film will mark the trio's first major collaboration since 1994's Oscar-winning movie Forrest Gump, an adaptation of Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. (Also Read – Speak No Evil movie review: James McAvoy is menacing marvel in Blumhouse's Get Out-like escape thriller)

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright's Here to release in Indian cinemas on November 8
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright's Here to release in Indian cinemas on November 8

PVRINOX Pictures on Friday announced the India release date of Here, which is based on the 2014 graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire. Also starring Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery, the movie explores the intertwined story of multiple families and a special place they call home. The story travels through generations.

Here is scheduled to have its world premiere at the American Film Institute Festival on October 25, followed by release in American theatres on November 1.

Zemeckis has directed the movie from a screenplay he wrote with Eric Roth. Hanks has produced Here through his banner Playtone along with Zemeckis' ImageMovers, TriStar Pictures and Miramax.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On