Here: Tom Hanks' reunion with Forrest Gump team to hit Indian screens on Nov 8

PVRINOX Pictures on Friday announced the India release date of Here, which is based on the 2014 graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire. Also starring Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery, the movie explores the intertwined story of multiple families and a special place they call home. The story travels through generations.
Here is scheduled to have its world premiere at the American Film Institute Festival on October 25, followed by release in American theatres on November 1.
Zemeckis has directed the movie from a screenplay he wrote with Eric Roth. Hanks has produced Here through his banner Playtone along with Zemeckis' ImageMovers, TriStar Pictures and Miramax.
