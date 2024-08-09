Ali Fazal reveals the truth behind viral photoshoot with Baz Luhrmann, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman: ‘Anything for Baz’

Ali Fazal is actively establishing himself internationally. He has portrayed leading roles, collaborated with Oscar-nominated directors, and worked with prominent actors in the West. The actor recently revealed the backstory behind a viral photo of him at the Blake Lively shoot, where he worked with Baz Luhrmann and Hugh Jackman. Ali revealed that while shooting in LA, he received a call for a "secret project." (Also read: Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman go retro for Baz Luhrmann's stunning Vogue photoshoot. Can you spot Ali Fazal?) Ali Fazal revealed the truth behind his viral photoshoot with Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

Ali Fazal cherishes viral photoshoot with Hugh Jackman

The Mirzapur 3 took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Ok let me put it to rest - yes that is me all secretly dressed up royalty crashing Baz Luhrmann's Hitchcockian Whodunnit Casino scene. Hehe. And for the rest of this beautiful ensemble piece- What can I say anything for Baz @bazluhrmann. l was filming a project in LA when i got the call . And I have truly been blessed that this was the 3rd time Anna Wintour who I can never thank enough, has had me out and about for my American Vogue outing. So, we jump on a plane and we play. It was one shot, and the best part about Baz coming in was he shot the whole thing like scenes so, there's my dreams of working with him coming true. Well, not fully - What? Almost.. What??? . And Blake @blakelively you're a rockstar, I do hope our paths cross again in good time..Mr. Jackman - Aye aye. @thehughjackman I want to thank @michael_philouze for putting up with my suggestions on styling. Am dressed in a @sabyasachiofficial royal sherwani bandh gala”.

Ali Fazal's international films

Ali has worked in Hollywood movies like Furious 7 (2015), Victoria & Abdul (2017), Death on the Nile (2022) and Kandahar (2023). He also acted in a Chinese film titled Xuanzang (2016).

Ali Fazal's upcoming projects

Ali will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino (2024). He is also a part of Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 and Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life.