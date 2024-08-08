Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman go retro for Baz Luhrmann's stunning Vogue photoshoot. Can you spot Ali Fazal?

The internet can't get over Blake Lively's new Vogue cover story photoshoot. She not only looks stunning in retro looks designed by Baz Luhrmann but also posed in many pictures with Hugh Jackman, the Deadpool & Wolverine co-star of her husband Ryan Reynolds. (Also Read – Husband vs wife: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine will square off with Blake Lively's It Ends With Us at box office) Blake Lively looks stunning in new Vogue photoshoot. But can you spot Ali Fazal?

Ali Fazal spotted

The desi fans can also find an Easter egg in one of the pictures. In the still in which Blake is dressed in a golden outfit and is leaning against a casino table, there are a bunch of familiar faces in the background. One of them is actor Ali Fazal, wearing a golden sherwani and looking intently at the casino table. Ali is no stranger to Hollywood as he's appeared in films like Furious 7, Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile, and Kandahar.

Blake, Hugh's chemistry

Blake and Hugh posed together for the cover of Vogue's September edition. Baz positioned them as characters straight out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie. Twinning in black, Hugh's “L'Ombre” and Blake's “The Cat” gave tributes to Cary Grant and Grace Kelly from Hitchcock's To Catch A Thief (1955).

In another picture, they're transported to a beach, where Blake wears a pink and white swimsuit and Hugh sports matching striped shirt and shorts with his shirt buttons undone. In another still, she changes to a black polka dot dress and is seated behind Hugh, who's riding a red scooter, as the two look like they're having a joyous ride across the town. Baz's pictures tell a whole story as in the final one, Hugh looks away as Blake's “Cat Burglar” is being escorted by the cops.

The internet was in awe of the photoshoot. An Instagram user commented, “Hugh Jackman is really giving James Bond vibes (fire emojis).” Another wrote, “Blake and Hugh in a movie ...is the pair I did not know I needed but I love it.” “Ushering in a new era of Vogue (and magazine) storytelling… just wow! Take that, AI,” said a third comment. With Blake and Hugh having fun, Ryan Reynolds' references couldn't be far behind. An Instagram user commented, “We love to see Ryan's two wives together.” Another echoed, “Awww Ryan’s wife and Blake lively.”

Blake will be next seen in It Ends With Us, which hits screens this Friday. Hugh is currently filming Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal, last seen in Mirzapur season 3, has Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947, and Thug Life in the pipeline.