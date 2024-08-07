Husband vs wife: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine will square off with Blake Lively's It Ends With Us at box office

It Ends with Us' Blake Lively was joined by Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at the film’s world premiere on Tuesday night in New York City. Blake Lively, of course, was on-hand to support her husband and his co-star Hugh at the red carpet premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine (in which she also made a cameo) in July. Now, as per a Deadline report, Deadpool & Wolverine is ready to slay again with a $50 million weekend in the US, while It Ends With Us will open at $23-30 million. Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 10 Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (left); Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will be seen in the highly anticipated big screen adaptation of author Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends with Us, which was released in 2016.

It Ends with Us box office opening prediction

Wayfarer Studios and Sony's movie adaptation of author Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni and directed by the latter, will be released on August 9. Blake is also a producer on It Ends with Us. Per Deadline, It Ends With Us presales are through the roof, with NRG’s conservative $23 million opening estimates for the $25 million production. Moreover, presales indicate a $30 million opening for It Ends With Us, fuelled by the author’s fandom.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released on July 26, is expected to lead its third weekend with a $50 million collection. The MCU film, directed, produced and co-written by Shawn Levy, became the second movie this year in the US and Canada to pass $400 million, after Inside Out 2. The fastest movie to hit $400 million remains Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which reached the milestone in five days in 2019.

About It Ends with Us

The film does deals with the topic of domestic abuse, and follows Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), who overcomes a traumatic childhood to start a new life and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense romance before Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.