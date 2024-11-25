BTS Jin's solo Happy debuts at No. 4 on Billboard 200 chart, watch him perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS' eldest member, Kim Seokjin, also known as Jin, has reached another remarkable milestone in his career, as his solo album Happy debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. This achievement is particularly significant for both Jin and the entire BTS group since it marks the moment when all 7 members of BTS have now made solo entries on the chart; this makes them the first K-pop group to achieve this feat. On November 24, Billboard confirmed that Happy had earned its place among the top albums of the week in the United States. Seokjin with Jimmy Fallon

This solo success comes after Jin’s return from mandatory military service in June 2024. Since his discharge, the 31-year-old singer has been actively engaging with his fans, from variety show appearances to music releases. Happy, which includes six tracks, with Running Wild as the title song, is Jin’s first full solo album and has garnered significant attention from his global fanbase ARMY.

Jin's solo Jimmy Fallon appearance

The success of Happy was not just limited to its chart-topping performance. Jin also made his debut solo appearance on American television a few days ago, when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the episode, Jin was seen teaching Jimmy Fallon the viral dance to his hit song Super Tuna. For those unfamiliar, Super Tuna is a quirky, fun track that Jin originally released in 2021 before his military enlistment. The full version was dropped in October this year, just ahead of Happy.

In a video shared on Instagram, Jin enthusiastically guided Fallon through the signature dance moves of Super Tuna, showcasing his playful side. When Fallon asked, “Do we need music?” Jin confidently replied, “I will teach you first.” Jin also explained that “Chamchi,” the word for tuna in Korean, is featured in the song’s title. The two then danced together, with Fallon impressing the audience as he caught onto the moves, much to the delight of the crowd.

During the same appearance, Jimmy Fallon reminisced about Jin’s return from his military service, showing a picture of the BTS members gathered outside the military facility to welcome him back. Fallon showed a picture of RM playing a saxophone and asked Jin what song RM was playing. Jin, ever the humble and hilarious figure, admitted, “I wasn’t exactly sure what RM was doing. But he was playing something for me. I didn’t even know that he was there.” This playful, lighthearted moment on The Tonight Show adds to the growing list of Jin’s solo accomplishments since his return from the military.

With all members of BTS now having charted solo on the Billboard 200, Jin’s success is a testament to the group’s global impact. As for now, most of the BTS members are still serving their time in the military with plans to reunite for group activities in 2026.