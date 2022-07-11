Black Widow's Florence Pugh slams ‘flat chested’ comments on sheer dress pic: 'How vulgar can some men be'

Actor Florence Pugh has written a long note calling out those who criticised and body-shamed her for wearing a sheer dress. Last week, Florence wore the pink tulle dress for Valentino’s show in Rome. She later posted photos of herself on Instagram and several social media users shamed her. (Also Read | Scarlett Johansson on passing on Black Widow mantle to Florence Pugh: ‘I definitely felt that way from the very beginning’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her latest Instagram post, Florence shared a few more pictures of herself in the sheer dress. She captioned her post, "Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after. What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..? It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t*ts’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my b**bs and body..? I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f*** it and f*** that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive," she continued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples….Oh! The last slide is for those who feel more comfortable with that inch of darker skin to be covered…," concluded her post.

Actor Joey King wrote, "You are truly so amazing. You put into words what so many feel but can’t articulate." Actor Aubrey Plaza commented, "Ok this is what I been sayingggg." Jameela Jamil said, "You're a magical f***ing queen and we do not deserve you."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Florence shared her pictures in the dress on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Technically they’re covered? Feeling magical in @maisonvalentino. @pppiccioli you absolute genius. Stunning. Stunning. Stunning evening. Thank you again, my beautiful team, for making my pink princess dreams come true." Reacting to the post, several Instagram users complained about her choice of outfit. A person wrote, "Bro am I the only one who things that this is not okay?" "Absolutely hate this woke generation. It’s the most INCONSIDERATE, Selfish generation of all. I mean holy crap. Self respect. Does anyone have it? What about morals? I would be absolutely mortified that someone I knew dressed like this," read a comment.

Another person wrote, "Technically you need a bra..." "Technically you're showing your breast to underaged kids. There's a reason there's no nudity on IG," read a comment. "Wear a dress that leaves something to the imagination instead of allowing the world to see your chest and nobody will say anything nasty. Cuz this dress is pretty nasty. And you KNEW people would talk about it that's why you wore it. And you KNOW it. I said what I said," said another Instagram user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON