Scarlett Johansson on passing on Black Widow mantle to Florence Pugh: 'I definitely felt that way from the very beginning'

Scarlett Johansson on passing on Black Widow mantle to Florence Pugh: ‘I definitely felt that way from the very beginning’

Scarlett Johansson says Florence Pugh is unapologetic, confident in herself, curious, brave and emotionally brave – far more than she ever was. She said that Florence stands completely on her own.

hollywood Updated: Sep 19, 2020 18:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Scarlett Johansson believes in Florence Pugh.
Scarlett Johansson believes in Florence Pugh.
         

Actor Scarlett Johansson says she do believe that her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh could succeed her as the titular superhero and take the franchise forward. After 10 years and seven films of playing the Russian super spy-turned- Avenger, Johansson is expected to bid adieu to the character of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow with the upcoming film.

Pugh, the star of films such as Little Women and Midsommar, plays the role of Yelena, Natasha’s sister, in the Cate Shortland-directed movie. During an interview with Total Film, Johansson was asked about her view on the idea of Pugh’s Yelena taking over the mantle of Black Widow from Natasha.

“I definitely felt that way from the very beginning. She stands completely on her own. She’s strong and different. She’s so different to Natasha. You also see the generational difference, too, in how they react to things, and what they’re careful about, or what they’re careless about,” the 35-year-old actor said.

“It’s so fresh, what she does. It’s very representative, also, of who she is as a person. She’s unapologetic, and confident in herself, and curious, and brave, and emotionally brave – far more than I ever was. And that stuff all comes through. It’s wonderful to feel like you’re witnessing something great happening,” she added.

Also read: Celina Jaitly pens heartbreaking note after losing best friend: ‘Hold a place for me among the stars’

Pugh said she hasn’t thought about the possibility of Yelena becoming the new Black Widow as she is still enjoying the moment that she is starring in Marvel movie. “If you get asked to be in a Marvel film, and it was so thrilling and fun and exciting to be in, then of course, your head goes: ‘Oh my God. If this is what it’s like, then what else is next?’ “If that happens and I am lucky enough that people appreciate my character, that’s an exciting road to go on. I would be silly to not be excited by it. I think that being part of the Marvel club is a great honour. But we’ll just see if people like Yelena first,” the actor said.

Black Widow, which also features David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and OT Fagbenle, is expected to release worldwide in November.

