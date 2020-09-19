Celina Jaitly pens heartbreaking note after losing best friend: ‘Hold a place for me among the stars’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:26 IST

Celina Jaitly has penned a heartbreaking note about losing her best friend, within a few years of losing her parents and a son. The actor is mother to three boys and lives with her husband Peter Haag and kids in Austria.

Sharing a lovely picture with her late friend Viraj Rai on Instagram, Celina wrote, “Amongst all the terrible things that happened these 2 years, I must find the courage to say goodbye to my best friend too. It’s the kind of heartache you can feel in your bones. Dearest Viraj @virajrai17 you have no idea of the amount of happiness, laughter and encouragement you brought into my life.... 25 years of soul connection .... and now you are gone. Life will never be the same without you..... Viraaj ... I will never be the same without you..... Hold a place for me among the stars, one day we shall all be together again. Until then ... Auf Wiedersehen #restinpeace #friendinheaven #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #lossofalovedone #rip #heartbroken.”

Celina had lost her father, one of her twin sons in 2017 and her mother in 2018. She went into depression post the tragic loss. She had told Gulf News in an interview, “You can never find closure when you lose the most important and valuable things in your life. Daddy had just passed away and suddenly mama too … My parents were so full of life and they were this young, military army couple. The truth is you can never get closure from losing your parents. But this movie helped me a vent a lot of emotions… I am not getting treatment in Austria for the past one year.”

Her husband, hotelier Peter Haag, gave up his job in Dubai to move her and family to Austria. She told the portal, “Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai. He said: “Let’s go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better. That really helped me and getting my husband’s support in this meant a lot.”

