Blade gets a gritty rewrite with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto joining the crew

The highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Blade, has added a new writer to its crew. Nic Pizzolatto, best known for his work as the creator of True Detective, has joined the film as a writer. This reunion will see Pizzolatto work alongside Blade star Mahershala Ali, whom he collaborated with on Season 3 of HBO's True Detective. This exciting news comes from The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel's most skilled vampire hunter, a half-mortal, half-immortal who hunts vampires to avenge his mother's death. (Image Credit: Marvel)

Pizzolatto will be working alongside Michael Starrbury, who previously received an Emmy nomination for his phenomenal work on an episode of When They See Us. Starrbury is the original writer of the Blade’s script, and Pizzolatto has reportedly been working on it for a few weeks now. The upcoming MCU film, directed by Lovecraft Country's Yann Demange, has faced a few hurdles during its pre-production process. Bassam Tariq, who was initially set to direct the film, left the project back in September 2022 due to creative differences. This prompted Marvel to hit a pause on Blade, with several release dates shifting as a result.

Blade in Marvel Comics

The vampire-action saga will feature Mahershala Ali in the titular role, alongside Mia Goth and Delroy Lindo. Ali's Blade will be a reincarnation of Marvel's most skilled vampire hunter, a half-mortal, half-immortal being who hunts vampires to avenge his mother's death. Wesley Snipes previously played the character in the original Blade trilogy from New Line Cinema. While Snipes' films were rated R, they were not a part of the MCU. Blade will be Marvel's first R-rated hero, and hopes are skyrocketing that the new film can match the original trilogy's gritty tone.

Wesley Snipes as Blade. (Image Credit: Marvel)

The film is set to begin production in Atlanta in late May and is currently scheduled for a September 6, 2024 release date. With Yann Demange in the director's chair, the movie is said to be a darker affair than the typical MCU movie, offering an exciting opportunity to explore the character's gritty roots.

The addition of Nic Pizzolatto to the Blade crew is an exciting development for Marvel fans. With Pizzolatto's impressive track record and a talented cast and crew, the upcoming Blade film promises to be a thrilling addition to the MCU. Fans of the original trilogy will be eager to see how the new film compares, and with a darker tone promised, Blade could become one of the most beloved Marvel movies yet.

