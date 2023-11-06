Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make rare public appearance together at LACMA Gala

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are still going strong as a couple, as they made another rare public appearance together on Saturday night, according to PEOPLE. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon still going strong as a couple(Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty)

Pitt, 59, and de Ramon, 32, attended the 12th annual Art+Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles on Saturday, but they did not walk the red carpet together.

“They were very affectionate. They were laughing and joking with everyone around them,” PEOPLE reported of the couple’s night out. “They seemed to be having a good time.”

The event co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Pitt’s frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio — honoured director David Fincher, who Pitt introduced with a tribute.

Pitt has collaborated with Fincher on numerous films, such as "Se7en" (1995), "Fight Club" (1999), and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008).

The Hollywood icon and de Ramon’s date night follows a romantic summer they spent together. A source close to de Ramon told PEOPLE in late July that “they are doing great” and their relationship is still “going very strong.”

“They have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they really enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other,” the insider shared at the time.

“It’s obvious to anyone who sees them together.”

Pitt and de Ramon were first seen in public together in November last year at a Los Angeles concert.

In December, de Ramon stood by Pitt's side during the Los Angeles premiere party for his movie "Babylon" and joined in the festivities as they celebrated his 59th birthday at a Hollywood restaurant.

“They were very cute and flirty. You could tell that she makes him happy,” PEOPLE reported at the time.

ALSO READ| BTS's Jungkook wins ‘best song’ award at 2023 MTV EMA for ‘Seven’, Could a 'JK world tour' looming on the horizon?

The ‘Bullet Train’ star and de Ramon then rang in 2023 with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they spent New Year’s Eve and the following days.

On Valentine’s Day, Pitt was the one who sent a large bouquet of pink peonies to the jewelry designer that she was seen carrying.

Following his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Pitt was in a relationship with Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski at different points.

De Ramon was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, from whom she quietly split in May 2022 after three years of marriage.