Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk gives health update after surviving heart attack: 'I am doing great'
hollywood

Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk gives health update after surviving heart attack: 'I am doing great'

Bob Odenkirk posted a note on Twitter about his health. He is known for his role as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Bob Odenkirk was shooting for Better Call Saul Season 6 in New Mexico when he collapsed on the sets,

Fans of Bob Odenkirk have heaved a sigh of relief after the Hollywood actor provided a health update days after suffering a heart attack on the sets of Better Call Saul.

Bob took to Twitter and shared that he "is doing great".

"I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better," the actor joked via Twitter. "Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable," he tweeted.

For the unversed, on July 27, Bob, 58, collapsed suddenly on the Better Call Saul Season 6 set in New Mexico and was rushed to the hospital, reports Variety.

Fans expressed their happiness on learning about Bob's health recovery.

Also read: When Hema Malini admitted her family opposed marriage with Dharmendra: 'I called him and said...'

"Yaaay !! What news. Get well soon our favourite," a user commented. "Love you, Odie. So relieved to hear you're doing better," another one wrote.

Bob is a four-time Emmy nominee for his role as slimy lawyer Saul Goodman, a role he originated on AMC's Emmy-winning drama Breaking Bad. He is reprising the role and is the lead on the prequel spinoff Better Call Saul. The spinoff, which is being filmed at the same New Mexico hub as Breaking Bad, was in production on its sixth and final season, which was originally slated to premiere this year before pandemic-related delays pushed it to a likely 2022 premiere.

