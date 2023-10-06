British comedian Jimmy Carr set to perform in India for the first time, announces tour dates

Internationally acclaimed comedian Jimmy Carr has announced that he is set to perform for the fist time in India. On Friday, the comedian took to his Instagram to share the tour dates in India that will take place next year. Jimmy is set to perform in three cities in India. (Also read: Trevor Noah cancels show last minute in Bengaluru and posts apology; fans say AR Rahman should learn from him)

Jimmy announces tour dates

Jimmy Carr will perform in India last year.

Jimmy Carr surprised fans with the announcement of his tour dates on Friday. The British comedian took to Instagram and shared a picture of the tour dates for his Terribly Funny show in India. The tour will take place in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore on January 19, 20 and 21 respectively. In the caption he shared, "Very excited to announce my first ever tour dates in India! I’ll be bringing the Terribly Funny tour to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore in January 2024. Tickets are on sale now at JIMMYCARR.COM"

Reacting to the post, many fans expressed their surprise and excitement. One said, "Are we really ready for Jimmy Carr? India, are you sure?" Another said, "Yes yes yes!!" "Welcome to India." a comment read. Another added, "Finallyyy."

About Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr, who is known for his deadpan delivery of one-liners, is best known as the host of Channel 4 panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

In 2022, the comedian faced tremendous backlash around some comments he made about the Holocaust in his Netflix special, His Dark Material. It even kick started a petition calling for the removal of the segment airing the joke about the genocide.

Jimmy Carr is in a relationship with Karoline Copping. They have been together since 2001 but are not married yet. The pair welcomed a baby son back in 2019.

Recently, Emmy award-winning TV host and comedian Trevor Noah also performed in India. However, he announced that he has to cancel his shows in Bengaluru due to 'technical issues'. He posted on his X account last minute about the cancellation of his shows and expressed his apologies for causing the disappointment. Later, he roasted the deplorable conditions of the venue in his next scheduled show in Mumbai.

