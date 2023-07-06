Britney Spears allegedly smacked by NBA star Victor Wembanya's security in shocking Vegas incident

Pop icon Britney Spears was reportedly assaulted by a member of NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama's security team at a Vegas restaurant. According to TMZ, the altercation occurred at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel, where Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari, were enjoying dinner.

Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Eyewitnesses claim that as Britney spotted Victor, she approached him with the intention of requesting a photo together. After tapping him on the back, she was suddenly and unexpectedly backhanded by Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, the team that recently drafted Victor. The force of the blow caused Britney to stumble and her glasses to fall off.

Law enforcement sources have revealed that the incident was captured on security cameras, showing Smith pushing Britney's hand away before her hand struck her own face. While the velocity of the force has not been addressed, the police have reportedly determined that Smith's actions were not intended to harm Britney but rather to defend Wembanyama.

Following the incident, Britney regained her composure and proceeded to her table. The security personnel responsible for the incident approached her and apologized, explaining that the situation became overwhelming due to the swarm of fans. He expressed remorse, stating that he did not recognize Britney at the time he struck her.

However, despite the apology and explanation, Britney's security team engaged in a discussion with Victor's security personnel. Subsequently, Britney's team filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department, alleging battery.

In response to the incident, Vegas police officials are scheduled to meet with Britney Spears today to gather more information and discuss the matter further. The investigation is still ongoing, and while the incident is not currently being treated as a criminal matter, it has certainly raised eyebrows.

