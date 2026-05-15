Britney Spears’ rep reacts to claims singer was walking around a restaurant in LA with a knife: ‘She was simply…’

Singer Britney Spears recently made headlines after reports claimed she behaved “erratically” during a night out at a Los Angeles restaurant, with allegations suggesting that she was screaming and even walking around with a knife. However, Britney’s representative has now stepped in to shut down the speculation, calling the reports “completely blown out of proportion”.

Britney Spears' team reacts

Earlier this month, Britney Spears pleaded guilty to a charge from her DUI arrest on May 4. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

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On May 14, TMZ cited sources who claimed Britney, 44, was sharing a table with two people at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks on May 13 when she allegedly began "screaming" and "barking." A customer at the restaurant told the outlet that Britney walked by their table holding a knife.

Later, the pop icon’s team put out a statement to dismiss the dramatic claims surrounding the incident.

"Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard," the representative said.

Her representative added, “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half. This constant attack on everything that she does, and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."

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{{^usCountry}} On May 13, entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider took to X to claim that he had been dining next to Britney during the alleged incident, describing the evening as a “WILD experience” in his post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 13, entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider took to X to claim that he had been dining next to Britney during the alleged incident, describing the evening as a “WILD experience” in his post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a tweet, he wrote, "She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience. One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a tweet, he wrote, "She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience. One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The reports come just days after the Grammy winner shared that she was on a "spiritual journey" in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured her holding a baby snake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reports come just days after the Grammy winner shared that she was on a "spiritual journey" in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured her holding a baby snake. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post, shared on Instagram on May 9, Britney wrote, “Went to the pet store with my kids and look at what a beautiful baby snake this is… Snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck… I'm so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey … all a blessing in disguise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post, shared on Instagram on May 9, Britney wrote, “Went to the pet store with my kids and look at what a beautiful baby snake this is… Snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck… I'm so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey … all a blessing in disguise.” {{/usCountry}}

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More about Britney

Over the years, Britney has faced intense public scrutiny, especially amid her high-profile divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden James, 19. The constant spotlight from the paparazzi even led her to shave her head infamously in 2007.

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"I'd been eyeballed so much growing up," Britney wrote in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, adding, “I'd been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back."

Her conservatorship was terminated on November 12, 2021. After spending 13 years under a conservatorship, the pop icon is now forging her own path.

On May 4, Britney’s attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, agreed to plead guilty to a "wet reckless" on her behalf after her arrest on suspicion of a DUI in California on March 4. At the time, the singer was sentenced to 12 months' probation and one day in jail, which was credited as time served. She was also fined $571.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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