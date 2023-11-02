Brooke Shields reveals how Bradley Cooper saves from seizure nightmare!

Actress Brooke Shields, 58, recently shared her harrowing experience of a grand mal seizure that landed her in the hospital in September. The incident occurred just days before her eagerly anticipated Café Carlyle show debut in New York. Shields recounted the terrifying event, explaining that she collapsed outside the restaurant L’Artusi, going headfirst into a wall and experiencing a seizure.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Brooke Shields attends The New York Academy of Art Hosts "Take Home A Nude" Art Auction & Party at Sotheby's on October 16, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Shields disclosed that the seizure was a result of excessive water consumption and low sodium levels, all in preparation for her show. The actress described the frightening moments, where she found herself frothing at the mouth and turning blue, before being loaded into an ambulance. What made the situation even more surreal was the presence of Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, who rushed to her aid and held her hand throughout the ambulance journey.

According to Shields, Cooper was alerted when her husband, Chris Henchy, couldn't be reached. Cooper’s quick response was nothing short of heroic, earning him heartfelt gratitude from Shields. She described the experience as if she had walked in with "Jesus."

Following the incident, Shields was diagnosed with bronchitis, jeopardizing her show debut, which was scheduled just days away. Doctors determined that her health scare was a result of excessive water intake and advised her to incorporate more salt into her diet.

Despite the frightening ordeal, Shields made a remarkable recovery and successfully debuted her one-woman show on September 12. Now back to full health, she joins other notable personalities like showrunner Quinta Brunson, Mary J. Blige, Geena Rocero, and Selma Blair on the Glamour Women Of The Year special digital covers.

This year's honorees will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 7, starting with the ringing of the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, followed by a ceremony hosted by comedian and actor Michelle Buteau at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Shields' story serves as a reminder of the importance of balance and self-care, even in the midst of busy schedules and high expectations.

