Brooke Shields reveals how Hollywood executive sexually assaulted her: 'Invited me to hotel room and.....'

Brooke Shields recently disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive over thirty years ago, and opted to keep silent about the incident. She held herself responsible for the assault and was convinced that no one would believe her, given the prevalent disbelief surrounding such events at that time. Furthermore, she was concerned that revealing the incident would harm her career prospects. The actor revealed that the executive had invited her to dinner under the guise of discussing potential work opportunities, but instead, he sexually assaulted her. It took Brooke a long time to come to terms with the incident, and she was emotionally paralyzed during that period. Brooke Shields shares horrific account of being sexually assaulted by Hollywood executive.

Shields shared her story as part of the upcoming two-part documentary, Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby, which is set to premiere on Hulu on April 3. The documentary delves into her unique life, including her controversial roles in films such as Pretty Baby, where she played a child prostitute, and The Blue Lagoon. Talking about her horrific assault that occurred in her 20s, she said, "It's taken me a long time to process it. I'm more angry now than I was able to be then. If you're afraid, you're rightfully so. They are scary situations. They don't have to be violent to be scary."

During that time, Brooke recently graduated from Princeton University and was struggling to find employment. She considers it the ‘lowest point’ of her career.

Following a dinner with a Hollywood executive, where Brooke believed that she might be offered a job or a movie role, she was sexually assaulted by him. Sharing her experience, she said, “I thought I was getting a movie, a job, he invited her to make a call for a cab from his hotel room. There, he assaulted her. I didn't fight. I just froze.”

After the assault, Brooke held herself responsible for the incident. She kept telling herself, "I shouldn't have done that. Why did I go up with him? I shouldn't have had that drink at dinner."

She shared that it was easy for her to disassociate after the assault because, by then, it had become a familiar experience. As she describes it, when faced with a fight-or-flight situation, fight wasn't an option, so her body simply shut down, and she felt like she wasn't present, like it never happened.

Broole began her career as a model and quickly gained widespread recognition for her work in print and television advertisements. She then transitioned to acting, earning critical acclaim for her performances in films such as Pretty Baby, The Blue Lagoon, and Endless Love.