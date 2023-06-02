Bruce Willis dementia: Hollywood star's daughter Tallulah provides insights

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis has provided insights into how the Hollywood star is dealing with dementia and how the family is taking care of him amid the health issue.

Bruce Willis is suffering from frontotemporal dementia, a progressive brain disease.(AFP)

In an article published in Vogue, Tallulah has talked about her father Bruce amid the "Die Hard" star's health problems. Bruce is suffering from frontotemporal dementia, a progressive brain disease which causes parts of the brain to deteriorate over time and stop functioning leading to inability in speech, understanding others etc.

“I’ve known that something was wrong for a long time. It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss: ‘Speak up! Die Hard messed with Dad’s ears,’” wrote Tallulah.

Tallulah has also highlighted how initially she misunderstood Willis' lack of response towards her as him losing interest in her as a daughter.

“Later that unresponsiveness broadened, and I sometimes took it personally. He had had two babies with my stepmother, Emma Heming Willis, and I thought he’d lost interest in me,” explained Tallulah.

Willis' daughter has informed that the Hollywood star spends most of his time in the house and his mobility is alright. She shared how she acting as a support to her dad who recognises her amid his health issues.

“He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room," shared Tallulah.

Notably, Tallulah herself suffered from mental health issues due to being critised for her looks and other reasons. In the article, she shared that she has moved on from the past and can now contribute to help Bruce while he fights against dementia.

“I can bring him an energy that’s bright and sunny, no matter where I’ve been. In the past I was so afraid of being destroyed by sadness, but finally I feel that I can show up and be relied upon. I can savor that time, hold my dad’s hand, and feel that it’s wonderful," she shared.

“I keep flipping between the present and the past when I talk about Bruce: he is, he was, he is, he was. That’s because I have hopes for my father that I’m so reluctant to let go of,” wrote Tallulah.