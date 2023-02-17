Bruce Willis is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, announces family

Actor Bruce Willis, who is mostly known for his Die Hard films, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, as announced by his family. Last year in March, the actor's family, including his wife Emma Heming-Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, announced that he will be stepping away from his acting career after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impedes a person's ability to speak and write. Today, the actor's family released an official statement on social media stating that his condition has progressed to a specific diagnosis by the name of frontotemporal dementia. (Also read: Jeremy Renner's co-star Evangeline Lilly says actor's recovery is a ‘miracle’: 'He’s made of something really tough...')

The official statement read: "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis." Demi Moore took to Instagram to share an update about her ex-husband and posted a picture of him, thanking fans and well-wishers for their support.

The statement also added that the disorder has no cure, and hopes for greater medical research and media attention. "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research. Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," the joint statement read.

Some of the notable film roles of actor Bruce Willis apart from the films in the Die Hard franchise include The Sixth Sense, Armageddon and Pulp Fiction. He has five daughters, three with Demi Moore and two with Emma Heming-Willis.

