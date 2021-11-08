Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS: Chloe Zhao reveals why she chose Friends in Eternals, calls Jimin 'really cute'

Eternals director Chloe Zhao has opened up about including BTS' song Friends in the movie. She also complimented Jimin.
Chloe Zhao speaks on BTS' Friends and Jimin.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 06:24 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Marvel's Eternals director Chloe Zhao has revealed why she added the track Friends by BTS in the film. In an interview, she said that the song is one of her favourites and also complimented BTS member Jimin.

Jimin and V sang Friends for the BTS album, Map of Soul: 7. It released in February last year. Jimin also co-wrote the track and was one of the producers.

In an interview with ETtoday, Chloe Zhao said, "(Friends) is one of my favourite BTS songs. I like Jimin and he is really cute. I just said it." Chloe blushed and giggled as she spoke about the track and Jimin. Kit Harington who sat next to her smiled when she called Jimin cute.

Chloe also said, "If you look at the song track of Eternals, it's quite random they kind of sums up who I really am a bit Pink Floyd, BTS...They wrote together, it's just such a beautiful song.”

Recently, Jimin's name appeared in the end credits for Eternals for Friends. BTS fandom, ARMY, took to Twitter and showered him and V with love. A user had said, "I am very proud and happy of you Jimin, you did amazing and you deserve it so much #FriendsEternalsOST outstanding producer Jimin congratulations Jimin Taehyung."

Another person tweeted, "Congratulations. It's amazing Jimin. He produced, wrote and composed Friends and today his song in the movie Eternals! Happy to see his name in the credits of Friends."

Besides Friends, the other songs included in the film are Time By Pink Floyd, Celina Sharma’s Nach Mera Hero, and Juice By Lizzo.

In Eternals, the audience is introduced to 10 new superheroes. The Eternals are an alien race that has been living on Earth for over 7,000 years. They team up to protect humanity from the Deviants, their evil counterparts. The movie also starred Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and Harish Patel among others.

Also Read | BTS: Jimin's name features in Eternals end credits, ARMY is beyond proud, 'I'm literally crying'

In its review, Hindustan Times wrote, "Chloe Zhao’s Oscar follow-up, Eternals, gets so much wrong, it becomes a task to keep up even after a short while. While it does often diverge from the Marvel formula, it’s rarely for the better — be it the forced, utterly awkward sex scene or the feeble attempts to impress the ever-growing desi audience. No amount of an affable Ibu Hatela can make up for the number of poor choices made."

