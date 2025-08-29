Bugonia first reactions: Emma Stone goes bald, earns universal acclaim after Venice Film Festival premiere

Actor Emma Stone is earning rave reviews for her latest collaboration with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos in Bugonia. The film, which also stars Jesse Plemons in a pivotal role, had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. If the first reactions are to be believed, then Emma Stone can very well make her way for another Oscar nomination with this fearless and provocative turn. Emma Stone goes bald in her latest film Bugonia, which premiered at Venice Film Festival.

Bugonia gives Venice reason to cheer

The Venice audience lapped up the film, giving the cast and crew a 6-minute-long standing ovation. The film follows 2 conspiracy-obsessed men who kidnap a major CEO, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying Earth. For the role, Emma went completely bald, which is captured live in the film. After the premiere, the film debuted with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, with 12 reviews.

Another said, “Emma Stone in #Bugonia is magnetic, dangerous and utterly unforgettable. Her most physically and emotionally demanding role yet - she owns every scene and is the one and only Lanthimos' muse. The best actress of her generation for a reason.”

“#Bugonia is a bold, beautiful story of humanity that uses its pitch-black comedy to great effect, leaning on a career-best performance from Jesse Plemons and an equally audacious turn from Emma Stone. Takes a massive swing at the end, but the journey is worth it,” read another review of the film.

Bugonia marks the fourth collaboration between Lanthimos and Stone after The Favourite, Poor Things and last year's Kinds of Kindness. For Poor Things, the actor claimed her second Best Actress Oscar.

Bugonia opens in theatres on October 31.