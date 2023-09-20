Chris Evans weighs in on Quentin Tarantino's comment ‘Marvel actors are not stars’

Hollywood superstar Chris Evans has not worked on any movie set this year. Fans of the Captain America star have been wondering why Evans has been taking fewer acting projects.

Chris Evans (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interaction with GQ, Evans opened up about his interests in acting and provided an insight into how he feels about the profession which has given him stardom and immense adoration among millions of fans.

"Sometimes I wonder if I’m lacking some sort of — like, I think I’m a very driven person. I have a lot of energy. I wake up early, I get a lot done in a day, but it’s not always focused on acting. Sometimes reading a script is the last thing I want to do," shared Evans.

Evans highlighted that he does love to act, "But it’s not something that I couldn’t live without.”

Interestingly, the 42-year-old also weighed in on Quentin Tarantino's comments in which the latter had undermined actors of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tarantino had said, "Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or, Thor is the star."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to Tarantino's comments, Evans said, "I was like, you know, he’s right. The character is the star. You’re there, but you don’t feel the burden of it."

ALSO READ| Rihanna and A$AP Rocky give glimpse of their adorable newborn boy Riot

During the interaction, Evans also dwelt on the prospect of returning to Marvel. He said that he'd be open to returning, but that it would be "no time soon."

"Ultimately, I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars, and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied,” said Evans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Evans has completed 20 years as an actor in Hollywood. Last year, he worked on three movie projects namely Ghosted, Pain Hustlers, and the upcoming movie Red One.