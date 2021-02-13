Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Captain Marvel 2 gets its villain in Zawe Ashton
Captain Marvel 2 gets its villain in Zawe Ashton

Marvel Studios ropes in Zawe Ashton to portray villain in Captain Marvel 2.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Zawe Ashton to play the antagonist in Captain Marvel 2.

Marvel Studios has cast actor Zawe Ashton to play the antagonist in Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel 2. The film, to be directed by Nia DaCosta, is a sequel to Larson's 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel.

Megan McDonnell, a story editor on the Disney Plus series WandaVision has penned the script, reported Deadline.

The details of the Ashton's character are not yet known but sources told the outlet that it will be the main villain. 

Iman Vellani, who headlines the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, and Teyonah Parris, who currently star as Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, will be reprising their respective characters in the movie.

Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide in November 2022.

Ashton is best known for featuring in Netflix’s movie Velvet Buzzsaw and Tom Ford-directed Nocturnal Animals. The actor was recently seen on Broadway in the revival of Betrayal opposite Tom Hiddleston.

Topics
captain marvel zawe ashton brie larson

