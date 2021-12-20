Carrie-Anne Moss: Indian cuisine is my creature comfort food

Hollywood actor Carrie-Anne Moss has always felt a deep connection with India and its culture, and she hopes to dive into the culture and explore it in a more authentic way soon.

“I have a deep desire to go to India. I have been to the country once, but it was a very tiny visit. Now, I have a deep desire to go deeply into India and (explore and) have that experience,” Moss tells us with an excited gleam in her eyes, as she connects with us through a video call from New York.

The actor, who is reprising her iconic character of Trinity after 20 years with The Matrix Resurrections, shares how it’s not just the country’s culture that fascinates her. In fact, Indian food is something she looks towards regularly when she wants some comfort.

“I mean, it is kind of shallow, but my most creature comfort food is Indian food. If I’m feeling like I need nourishment, or I feel like I need to feel cosy and I want to feel like in my heart more, then I make Indian food or order Indian food. I just love it. There’s something about it for me. Nothing is better than Indian food for me,” adds the 54-year-old.

Born in Canada, Moss started her career as a model, going on to do many small parts on television and in films before becoming ‘The Matrix girl’ in 1999. There has been no looking back for her after it. She has starred in projects such as Jessica Jones, Pompeii (2014) and Frankenstein (2015). But it was the mega billion franchise of The Matrix which brought her most fame, and that’s why revisiting the story for the fourth chapter was special for her.

Moss says she has wrapped up her life experiences over these years while approaching the role of Trinity in the film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Purab Kohli.

“Since then, we have grown and evolved a lot. We (her and her co-star Keanu Reeves) have definitely evolved. We have grown old, become more mature, attained a larger world view, and have life experiences, which we can offer to the role while breathing life to the character,” she ends.

