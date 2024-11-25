Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 1-7: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 1-7

Dec. 1: Actor-director Woody Allen is 89. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 85. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 82. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 80. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 80. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 79. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 78. Country singer Kim Richey is 68. Actor Charlene Tilton is 66. Model-actor Carol Alt is 64. Actor Jeremy Northam is 63. Actor Katherine LaNasa is 58. Actor Nestor Carbonell is 57. Actor Golden Brooks is 54. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 54. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 52. Actor David Hornsby is 49. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 47. Actor Nate Torrence is 47. Singer Mat Kearney is 46. Actor Riz Ahmed is 42. Actor Charles Michael Davis is 40. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera is 39. Singer-actor Janelle Monae is 39. Actor Ashley Monique Clark is 36. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 36. Actor Zoe Kravitz is 36. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 34.

Dec. 2: Actor Cathy Lee Crosby is 80. Director Penelope Spheeris is 79. Actor Ron Raines is 75. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 74. Actor Keith Szarabajka is 72. Actor Dan Butler is 70. News anchor Stone Phillips is 70. Actor Dennis Christopher is 69. Actor Steven Bauer is 68. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 64. Actor Brendan Coyle is 61. Actor Lucy Liu is 56. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 56. Actor Suzy Nakamura is 56. Actor Rena Sofer is 56. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 54. Actor Joe Lo Truglio is 54. Singer Nelly Furtado is 46. Singer Britney Spears is 43. Singer-actor Jana Kramer is 41. Actor-comedian Yvonne Orji is 41. Actor Daniela Ruah is 41. Actor Alfred Enoch is 36. Singer Charlie Puth is 33.

Dec. 3: Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 93. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 76. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 75. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 70. Actor Steven Culp is 69. Actor Daryl Hannah is 64. Actor Julianne Moore is 64. Actor Brendan Fraser is 56. Singer Montell Jordan is 56. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 55. Actor Bruno Campos is 51. Actor Holly Marie Combs is 51. Actor Liza Lapira is 49. Actor Lauren Roman is 49. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 45. Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish is 45. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 44. Actor Jenna Dewan is 44. Actor Brian Bonsall is 43. Actor Dascha Polanco is 42. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 41. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 40. Actor Amanda Seyfried is 39. Actor Jake T. Austin is 30.

Dec. 4: Game show host Wink Martindale is 91. Singer Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon is 88. Actor-producer-director Max Baer Junior is 87. Actor Gemma Jones is 82. Bassist Bob Mosley of Moby Grape is 82. Singer-bassist Chris Hillman is 80. Singer Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is 76. Actor Jeff Bridges is 75. Actor Patricia Wettig is 73. Drummer Brian Prout of Diamond Rio is 69. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 69. Bassist Bob Griffin is 65. Singer Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is 62. Actor Chelsea Noble is 60. Actor Marisa Tomei is 60. Comedian Fred Armisen is 58. Rapper Jay-Z is 55. Actor Kevin Sussman is 54. Model Tyra Banks is 51. Country singer Lila McCann is 43. Actor Lindsay Felton is 40. Actor Orlando Brown is 37. Actor Scarlett Estevez is 17.

Dec. 5: Actor Jeroen Krabbe is 80. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 78. Singer Jim Messina is 77. Actor Morgan Brittany is 73. Actor Brian Backer is 68. Country singer Ty England is 61. Singer-guitarist John Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls is 59. Country singer Gary Allan is 57. Comedian Margaret Cho is 56. Actor Alex Kapp Horner is 55. Actor Kali Rocha is 54. Bassist Regina Zernay of Cowboy Mouth is 52. Actor Paula Patton is 49. Actor Amy Acker is 48. Actor Nick Stahl is 45. Singer Keri Hilson is 42. Actor Gabriel Luna is 42. Actor-turned-racecar driver Frankie Muniz is 39. Actor Ross Bagley is 36.

Dec. 6: Actor Patrick Bauchau is 86. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 83. Actor-director James Naughton is 79. Actor JoBeth Williams is 76. Actor Tom Hulce is 71. Actor Kin Shriner is 71. Talk show host Wil Shriner is 71. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 69. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 69. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 69. Comedian Steven Wright is 69. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 68. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 63. Actor Janine Turner is 62. Guitarist Ben Watt of Everything But the Girl is 62. Director Judd Apatow is 57. Keyboardist Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg of Ace of Base is 54. Actor Lindsay Price is 48. Actor Ashley Madekwe is 43. Bassist Jacob Chesnut of Rush of Fools is 35.

Dec. 7: Actor Ellen Burstyn is 92. Country singer Gary Morris is 76. Singer Tom Waits is 75. Actor Priscilla Barnes is 67. Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 66. Announcer Edd Hall is 66. Actor Patrick Fabian is 59. Actor Jeffrey Wright is 59. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 58. Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory Saves the World”) is 52. Rapper Kon Artis of D12 is 50. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints is 49. Singer Frankie J is 48. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 48. Actor Shiri Appleby is 46. Singer Sara Bareilles is 45. Actor Jennifer Carpenter is 45. Actor Jack Huston is 42.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.