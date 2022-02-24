Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Charlie Cox snuck into a theatre to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home and left disappointed. Here's why
hollywood

Charlie Cox snuck into a theatre to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home and left disappointed. Here's why

In a recent interview, actor Charlie Cox revealed he snuck into a theatre showing Spider-Man: No Way Home to see people's reaction to his cameo but was treated to a disappointing silence.
Charlie Cox played Daredevil in two series on Netflix before his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 06:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Among the several cameos in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home was Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in one of the opening sequences. The surprise cameo was appreciated by fans and many reported the audience cheering in the theatres when Charlie appeared on screen.

In a recent interview, the actor said even he had heard about the positive response to his appearance and wanted to get a taste of it. He even snuck into a theatre close to his house but the experience ended up being a disappointment.

Speaking to Radio Times, Charlie said, "It's funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So I snuck into a movie theatre near where I live and literally stood in the corridor... and, sadly, my experience was it was dead f**king quiet!"

RELATED STORIES

To add insult to injury, Charlie's wife had accompanied him and was actually recording the moment for safekeep. The actor added, "I was so disappointed – my wife was with me and she was recording me, because it'd be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then... tumbleweed!"

Charlie played the titular character in Marvel's web series Daredevil, which streamed on Netflix for three seasons starting 2015. He reprised his role in the 2017 limited series Defenders, which also streamed on Netflix and saw other characters from the Marvel universe cross over.

Also read: After Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo, Charlie Cox wants to play Daredevil till he is 'too old for the part'

But No Way Home was the character and actor's debut in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has, in earlier interviews, stated that he would love to return to play Daredevil in the MCU but nothing has been finalised yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
spider-man no way home
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP