Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox had secret lunch 'facing the wall' while filming Spider-Man: No Way Home

Even though a host of actors returned for surprise cameos in last year's superhero blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel managed to keep most of the leaks at bay for as long as they could. The actors did their part too, denying every rumour for almost two years.

But during filming itself, two of the heavy hitters almost slipped up. In a recent interview, Charlie Cox--who returned as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in the film--recounted how he and Spider-Man number 3, Andrew Garfield, accidentally gave it away once.

Andrew and Charlie have been friends since their early days. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie recounted that when they were both shooting for the film in Atlanta at the same time, they decided to catch up for lunch. “While we were sitting down, it occurred to both of us, ‘Oh, s**t. If we’re filmed here together, that’s not a good sign.’ So we ended up sitting, facing the wall, both of us,” Charlie said.

The actor added that he hated lying about his cameo and denying it whenever it came up but still did it as part of the job. “I hate lying. But I really don’t want to ruin it for anyone. My feeling is, if someone asks you, and you say, ‘I don’t know…We’ll have to wait and see.’ That gives it away! It’s obvious! No one is going to say that if you’re not in it. I am relieved it’s over,” he added.

Charlie played Daredevil for three seasons on Marvel's Daredevil, which streamed on Netflix as well as on the limited series Defenders. Andrew, meanwhile, headlined the Amazing Spider-Man series of fi. Both actors have stated in the past that it was an emotional moment for them to reprise their roles for No Way Home.

The Jon Watts film, starring Tom Holland, emerged as the biggest film of the pandemic era and one of the biggest all time. It became the first film post-pandemic to cross a billion dollars in box office earnings and is currently the sixth-highest grossing film of all time.

