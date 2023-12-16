Cher ignites a heated debate on her exclusion from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 'year after year'

American ‘Goddess of Pop’ Cher recently held the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame responsible for excluding from the museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

The singer recently appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson’ to celebrate her holiday single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” hitting the top of Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

The 77-year-old singer is now the only solo artist to have No.1 hits in seven decades. Joining her in that milestone landmark are the Rolling Stones, who have also had at least one new No. 1 on the Billboard charts every decade between the 1960s and 2020s.

“It took four of them to be one of me,” Cher wisecracked.

She then reminded the audience: “And I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Kelly and the studio audience gasped at the statement, with the host asking, “Wait, are you serious? That is brand new information for me.”

“I’m not kidding you,” said the singer. “I was about to say s******g you! You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars … I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

Internet comes out in support of Cher

Fans of the singer have been commenting all over social media, supporting her stance on the museum.

"It’s hard to believe that @cher is one of the most iconic people to have lived and she’s not recognized in the @rockhall. Makes absolutely no sense to me." commented a user on X.

“They need her. Not the reverse.” added another.

“She couldn’t Cher less” quipped another.

DJ PLAY A CHRISTMAS SONG- Cher's Christmas Album

'DJ Play a Christmas Song' is a track on Cher's first Christmas album, titled ‘Christmas’ which was released on October 20.

During the show, Kelly commented on how its vibe matched ‘Believe,’ saying: "No one has that sound. I almost think if someone sent me that song for my Christmas record, [I'd be like] 'I don't know if I could pull this off.' It's so you. The sound is so Cher. It's so incredible. I love it so much."

"I'm going to say it, fight me on it — [this] is this greatest Christmas song to come out since 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,'" she told Cher. "It's the greatest contemporary Christmas song to come out. I love it so much. It makes me so happy."

The album has 13 tracks all matching the festive theme of Christmas.