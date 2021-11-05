Chris Evans to bag ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title, Dwayne Johnson says, ‘I am the sexiest’

Hollywood actor Chris Evans is likely to take home the title of People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021. While the publication is yet to make the announcement, an international report suggests that the former Marvel superhero is winning the title.

According to a report by Page Six, Chris will be announced as this year's superior stud in the upcoming issue of the magazine. The report suggests that Chris was in the running to take the title last year, but plans were reportedly changed after he caused a frenzy by accidentally sharing an explicit picture on his Instagram story.

“Chris was in discussions to take the [Sexiest Man Alive] cover last year, but it was not great timing,” a source told Page Six. The source also said that “bosses thought it was better to wait” until the online controversy dies. However, another source claimed the explicit picture “had nothing to do with Chris not being named the 2020 Sexiest Man Alive.”

Dwayne Johnson, who was honoured with the title 5 years ago, reacted to the news. In an interview with People, Dwayne said, “I am and will forever be sexiest man alive. Listen, my sexiest man alive title is in perpetuity. It's for life. I don't give it up. That means whoever you put on the cover, it doesn't matter because I'm always going to be the sexiest man alive."

Last year, Michael B. Jordan won the title. In an interview with People, he said, "It's a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."

Chris is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series of films. Chris will next be seen in Adam McKay's film, Don't Look Up, Angus MacLane's Lightyear and Joe Russo-Anthony Russo's directorial film The Gray Man.

