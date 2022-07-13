Chris Hemsworth didn't eat meat to kiss vegan Natalie Portman in Thor Love and Thunder: 'And he eats it every half hour'

Natalie Portman talked about her kissing scene with Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder. She said that Chris didn't eat meat before they shot their kissing scene because she is a ‘vegan’. She also said that she didn't even ask him to do so. Thor: Love and Thunder was released on July 7, recorded an excellent weekend at the Indian box office Also Read: Thor Love and Thunder weekend box office collection: Chris Hemsworth's new adventure is most successful Thor movie

Recently Natalie's went to Capital FM to promote Thor: Love and Thunder. During the interaction, she recalled the day when she shot the kissing scene with Chris. She said, “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful.”

She added that she didn't even request him to do so. She said, “That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.”

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Chris Hemsworth raising the bar way TOO HIGH for other men.” Adoring him, another one wrote, “Omg, that's so sweet. He's really a wonderful person with such a big and good heart." While one said, “Another day, another reason to love Chris Hemsworth," another one commented, “That is the sweetest thing ever I'm crying omg.” Many others dropped heart and teary eyed emojis in the comments section.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest solo Thor adventure after 2017 film, Thor: Ragnarok (2017). It is the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and also stars Natalie as Jane Foster or Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Taika Waititi as Korg. The Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt's Star Lord also feature in the film.

