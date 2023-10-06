Chris Hemsworth reveals how he is trying to avoid Alzheimer’s disease

Chris Hemsworth is focusing on his health in a major way. The 40-year-old Hollywood star faces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and is doing everything he can to avoid it. Notably, Hemsworth found out about the risk of him getting Alzheimer’s disease while shooting for National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries, “Limitless,” in 2022.

In an interaction with Men's Health, Hemsworth talked about the changes that he is bringing in his lifestyle for better health.

“I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness,” Hemsworth told Men’s Health.

Hemsworth highlighted that he is focusing on doing mindful work these days. For his better health, he is taking good sleep and regular ice baths too.

“My weight fluctuates a lot due to differing roles and also my own interests in regards to challenging my body in different ways,” explained Hemsworth.

“I’m lifting less frequently than I was and I’m incorporating more cardio and endurance workouts which I much prefer than heavy body-building style sessions,” he shared.

Notably, Hemsworth's DNA contains two copies of the gene APOE4, due to which he is eight to 10 times more likely to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. His condition makes him come under only two to three percent of world's population who have similar vulnerability due to a copy of the gene from both parents.

What is Alzheimer’s disease ?

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain ailment which slowly destroys a person's memory and ability to think. Those who suffer from it eventually start having a hard time in completing the simplest tasks.

As a result of the disease, different parts of the brain are affected which leads to loss of connections between nerve cells. Notably, Nerve cells help transmit messages from the brain to the muscles and organs in a human body.

