Christina Chang: Have new found respect for doctors after the pandemic experience

Actor Christina Chang continues to work and face the camera without mask almost every day for the reel world, but she admits that it is nothing compared to what frontline workers put in their line of duty while facing the real world.

“I don’t think I had a better understanding ( about doctor’s service despite being part of a medical show amid the pandemic), and what they were going through. Because that would assume that me putting on a doctor’s coat and pretending to play a doctor means that I know what it’s like,” Chang shares.

The 50-year-old continues, “During the pandemic, it (the respect and understanding) has heightened. I already had respect from the doctors as well as the frontline workers, but after the whole experience with the virus crisis, it has increased. Because we can’t imagine how stressful a job it is. Their lives are on the line, and I am now very well aware about it, and I am just in awe and much respect”.

Opening up about working amid the crisis, the Taiwanese-American actor says, “The protocols here on set are very stringent. We are still masking up and wearing all the appropriate PPE gear. We are also testing three times a week. Everybody is being very diligent and the safety measures are in place. Now, it is part of our routine, and we are also more conscious about it since it is about our health”.

Chang has featured in 24, CSI: Miami, and Nashville, and is now getting attention for her role of doctor Audrey Lim on show, The Good Doctor, which streams on an OTT platform in India.

One would imagine that the ongoing virus crisis would dominate the storyline of her medical show, but that is not the case. And that’s because they want to give the audience a break from the real world.

“It is a conscious decision to move into a world where we are no longer directly dealing with those types of cases. But it doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen. We made the choice to move into a world where we don’t have to think about it… To give people some respite from what’s happening in life,” she concludes.