Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Cinderella teaser: Amazon Prime's race-blind, Bridgerton-style take on the fairytale with Camila Cabello
hollywood

Cinderella teaser: Amazon Prime's race-blind, Bridgerton-style take on the fairytale with Camila Cabello

Amazon Prime Video has shared the first teaser for its upcoming fairytale movie, Cinderella. It stars Camila Cabello in the lead with Idina Menzel and Billy Porter in supporting roles.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Camila Cabello will play Cinderella in Amazon Prime Video's reimagining of the fairy tale.

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming film, Cinderalla. A race-blind take on the beloved fairytale, Cinderella stars singer Camila Cabello in the lead as tortured seamstress Ella.

The teaser shows Ella the seamstress, dreaming of starting her own boutique, 'Dresses by Ella'. There are snippets of a royal ball, a handsome prince, her stepmother and stepsisters, a lot of singing and dancing, and Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother.

The cast includes multiple actors of colour, in a reimagining of a fairytale that has forever been dominated by white characters. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Camila as the princess. "I literally love this trailer so much already, even though it’s 30 seconds long," wrote a fan. "This movie looks visually stunning! Camila Cabello is so talented and what a brilliant cast overall. Definitely excited to see the movie when it is released in September," wrote another.

This will also be the first time that a Black gay actor will play the Fairy Godmother. Speaking to CBS News earlier, he said “It hit me when I was on the set last week, how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother — they call it the Fab G Magic has no gender.”

“This is a classic, this is a classic fairytale for a new generation. I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down," he had added.

Also read: Hungama 2 trailer: Meezaan and Shilpa Shetty scandalise Paresh Rawal; film coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Frozen star Idina Menzel plays the evil stepmother, with Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan also in the cast. The film is directed by Kay Cannon and produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and the executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

The film was earlier expected to release in theatres in February. It will now be arriving on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amazon prime camila cabello cinderella billy porter

Related Stories

hollywood

Cinderella: Camila Cabello starrer to premiere on Amazon Prime

PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 04:30 PM IST
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan joins Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to raise Covid-19 relief funds for India, donates USD 15,000

PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 02:46 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted

Pictures of this duck-shaped fridge will make you say ‘I want one too’

Netizens request an edit button, Twitter replies with profound advice

Robots show off epic moves in ‘dance off’ with BTS. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP