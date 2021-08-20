Daniel Craig is highest paid actor with his 743 cr paycheck; leagues ahead of Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio

Top-tier Hollywood stars and their bank accounts do not appear to have suffered any bit over the last year. Despite the pandemic and even as multiple big-budgeted movies got postponed indefinitely, the deserted box office has not spelled bad time for stars such as Daniel Craig, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and others.

Variety has released a new report mentioning the fat paycheques that some of the most popular Hollywood actors have got last year. Towering above all others is Daniel Craig, brandishing his $100 million ( ₹743 crore) deal with Netflix for the two more Knives Out movies.

Daniel, who essayed the role of master sleuth Benoit Blanc in the hit 2019 whodunnit, is reprising the role in the sequel. In a massive $469 million deal, Netflix won the rights for two sequels and a readymade franchise. The only contingencies of the deal were that Daniel must star in both the sequels and that each must have at least the budget of the 2019 movie.

In the second place on the list in Dwayne Johnson. However, his salary is half of Daniel's. With $50 million in his pocket, Dwayne will be seen in Amazon Prime's Red One and also Netflix's Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Most of these stars are able to secure such heavy remuneration despite the pandemic year, thanks to their deals with multiple streaming platforms.

Will Smith and Denzel Washington came on third spots with $40 million salaries and Leonardo DiCaprio was on fifth spot with $30 million, earned for his Adam McKay comedy Don't Look Up. His co-star from the movie, Jennifer Lawrence is the highest paid female actor, on seventh spot with $25 million salary. Other names on the list include Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Gosling, Robert Pattinson and Brad Pitt.